Kerala Health Minister defends treating patients lying on the floor

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 14 (IANS) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday defended the strong criticism that erupted over patients being treated on the floor at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital and attributed it to overcrowding and shortage of beds in medical colleges.

The Minister said the situation was a direct result of overwhelming patient inflow and insisted that no patient is ever denied treatment, even if it means treating them on the floor.

According to her, medical colleges across Kerala are receiving far more patients than they can physically accommodate.

“We are continuously working to improve infrastructure. Not a single patient is sent back. There are people who abandon patients and leave, such individuals will be moved to safe centres,” she said.

Veena George emphasised the need for strict compliance with referral protocols.

“Everyone should not be sent to medical colleges. Patients must be referred only after ensuring bed availability,” she said, adding that private hospitals frequently transfer large numbers of patients to government medical colleges, further straining resources.

The Minister declined to respond to the sharp remarks made by senior doctor Haris Chirakkal, saying, “Ask him directly.”

Her remarks came after Dr Chirakkal criticised the hospital for what he termed “primitive” treatment conditions, especially the practice of keeping patients on the floor.

Dr Chirakkal’s criticism followed the recent death of Venu, a heart patient who allegedly did not receive timely treatment and was made to lie on the hospital floor.

“How can anyone be treated on the ground? What is the point of starting medical colleges across the State if this is the standard of care?” he asked.

He said the situation had pushed many patients to rely on private hospitals and asserted that the conditions were no better than those seen in 1986.

Dr Chirakkal also highlighted systemic issues, including frequent transfers of doctors “just to make up numbers,” and urged the government to address fundamental gaps urgently.

His earlier disclosure about equipment shortages in the urology department had already placed the Health Department under pressure.

For long the Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan has been going hammer and tongs against Health Minister Veena George and has termed her an ineffective administrator and has attributed the pitfalls in the health sector due to it.

