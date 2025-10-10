Kerala HC urges media to exercise caution, avoid sensationalising Sabarimala gold row

Kochi, Oct 10 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Friday urged the media to exercise caution and avoid sensationalising reports concerning the alleged loss of gold from the gold-plated copper coverings of the Dwarapalaka (door guardian) idols at the Sabarimala temple.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V. and K.V. Jayakumar noted that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to probe the matter, has only recently begun its inquiry.

The court emphasised that speculative reporting could jeopardise both the investigation and the rights of those accused.

“It is the public’s right to be informed through the media, and every accused is entitled to a fair, open, and speedy trial. However, we have observed that people with only a superficial understanding of the issue are being interviewed, resulting in contradictory reports across print and electronic platforms,” the Bench said.

The court also highlighted the role of social media, cautioning that individuals with mobile phones or video cameras were telecasting information without proper knowledge, potentially affecting the probe and infringing on the rights of the accused.

“We exhort the media to refrain from indulging in sensationalism,” it added.

The observations came in a suo motu order based on a report from the Sabarimala Special Commissioner.

The report raised concerns that the gold-plated copper coverings had been sent for repair to Smart Creations, without prior intimation to the court or the commissioner.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) had removed the coverings and entrusted them to the firm under the sponsorship of devotee Unnikrishnan Potti.

The court’s warning underscores the need for responsible reporting while the investigation unfolds, to protect both the integrity of the probe and the rights of individuals involved.

The High Court’s direction is a reminder that premature or sensational coverage not only risks misleading the public but could also impede the due course of justice in high-profile religious property cases like Sabarimala.

