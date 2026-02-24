Kerala HC to view ‘The Kerala Story 2’ amid fresh legal challenge

Kochi, Feb 24 (IANS) The Kerala High Court will view the film 'The Kerala Story 2' on Wednesday as part of proceedings in a petition raising concerns over its portrayal of events that are claimed to be based on a “true story”.

Read More

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, who is hearing the matter, decided to personally view the film before considering further orders.

The petitioners have argued that their concerns cannot be brushed aside, particularly because the film is promoted as being inspired by real incidents.

According to the plea, branding the film as a true story lends authenticity to its narrative and could potentially affect public perception.

The petitioners contend that if the depiction is inaccurate or exaggerated, it may have wider social implications.

They have sought judicial intervention to examine whether the film’s content warrants regulatory scrutiny.

During the preliminary hearing, the Court observed that the issues raised require careful consideration and that a viewing of the film would assist in assessing the grievances in proper context.

The matter has, therefore, been posted for further hearing after the judge views the film.

The development comes against the backdrop of continuing debates over cinematic freedom and the limits of creative expression when films claim to draw from real-life events.

Courts have, in past cases, weighed the balance between artistic liberty and the potential impact of controversial narratives on public order and communal harmony.

While the film-makers maintain that the work is a legitimate creative exercise, the petitioners argue that the “true story” claim heightens the film-makers' responsibility to ensure factual accuracy.

The High Court’s decision to view the film before passing any interim order signals a cautious judicial approach.

The case is expected to come up for further consideration later this week after the screening.

The Kerala BJP President, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has time and again batted for freedom of expression. However, the Congress and the ruling Left are on the same page.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had criticised the makers of the sequel, alleging that, like the original, it promotes divisive narratives without a factual basis and risks spreading hatred in society.

Speaking on the controversy, Tharoor described the first instalment as a “hate-mongering film” that lacked foundation and disputed claims about large-scale religious conversions, saying the numbers cited were exaggerated.

--IANS

sg/rad