Kerala HC tightens scrutiny on Sabarimala finances

Kochi, Feb 12 (IANS) The Kerala High Court has been intimated of two sets of serious allegations relating to financial irregularities at Sabarimala, the first concerning the conduct of the Global Ayyappa Meet and the other involving suspicious money transfers by temporary staff during the just-ended Mandala-Makaravilakku season.

Read More

In a report submitted to the High Court, the Special Commissioner of the Travancore Devasom Board has pointed to grave lapses in the organisation of the Global Ayyappa Meet held last year.

The report states that the event was conducted in violation of court orders and without financial transparency.

Proper accounts and supporting bills were allegedly not maintained.

Contracts, including those for pandal construction and related works, were awarded without inviting tenders.

The work was reportedly handed over at an additional 10 per cent cost to an event management firm that is a subsidiary of Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society.

The report flags the absence of GST bills and other supporting documents in the accounts, warning that this could result in significant financial loss to the Devaswom Board.

Subcontracts were not properly documented and were not produced for audit.

Auditors were unable to finalise accurate accounts due to discrepancies in the bills submitted.

Decorative works initially estimated at Rs 2 lakh allegedly saw expenditure rise to Rs 8 lakh.

Sponsorship revenue amounting to Rs 2 crore remains unclear, while expenses related to VIP catering and repair works were also awarded without tender.

Contractors were unilaterally granted an additional 10 per cent as handling charges, and item-wise expenditure details were not furnished.

Veteran Congress legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said they had raised this particular issue on the floor of the Kerala Assembly, and what they were told is not what has now come out, as there have been major deviations.

"We were informed that expenses for the Global Ayyappa Meet would be met through sponsorships, but now what has come out is totally different. On the floor of the Assembly, it was pointed out that the money spent from the TDB funds has been returned using the sponsorship money, but this report says it has not happened," he said.

CWC member and senior legislator Ramesh Chennithala said what has come out is that Rs 7 crore was blown up for the meeting.

"The expected turnout for the meet was very little, but expenses show there was a huge attendance. If a proper probe is not done, we will ensure that it’s done, and responsibilities will be fixed," he asserted.

In a related development, the High Court has ordered an investigation into suspicious financial transactions involving temporary employees engaged during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season.

Acting on another report by the Special Commissioner, the court directed a probe after it was found that more than Rs 14 lakh was transferred within a short span through post offices alone.

Two employees reportedly sent over Rs 1 lakh each, while three others transferred more than Rs 25,000.

They failed to appear for questioning.

Temporary staff, hired at Rs 650 per day and paid in a lump sum after the season, were found transferring money during the pilgrimage period to relatives and friends through money orders and bank transactions.

Vigilance officials suspect the funds were illegally earned at Sabarimala.

The court has directed a comprehensive examination of all transactions conducted at banks and post offices in Sannidhanam for the 2025–26 period and ordered that a detailed report be submitted within three weeks.

--IANS

sg/vd