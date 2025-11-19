Kerala HC seeks update on Padmanabhaswamy temple renovation process

Kochi, Nov 19 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Administrative Committee of the Padmanabhaswamy Temple located in the heart of the state capital city, to provide an update on the consent of the shilpis (traditional sculptors) and the finalisation of materials required for the renovation of the temple's Moolavigraha (principal idol).

A Division Bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice M. B. Snehalatha was hearing a petition alleging defects in the 'Moolavigraha'. Earlier, the Court had asked the Administrative Committee to submit a report on the repair works being carried out at the temple.

In response, the Standing Counsel submitted the expert panel’s report, stating that renovation cannot begin without the approval of the five identified shilpis.

The committee has already reached out to these experts and is awaiting their consent.

The Bench observed that renovation works must be undertaken "with the sanctity that holds the cosmic power of the temple" and emphasised that the consent of the shilpis is a critical prerequisite.

The expert committee has also stated that the list of required materials will be finalised within two weeks, and this timeline is still valid.

The petitioner's counsel expressed concern that without continuous judicial supervision, the renovation process might face delays similar to those seen in the past.

However, the Court clarified that its current focus is to ensure that the work is completed within the scheduled timeframe and in adherence to the Chief Thanthri’s instructions, rather than investigating factual disputes.

The Court was informed that the temple’s Lakshadeepam festival concludes on January 14, 2026, after which renovation work can commence.

However, the Bench said it does not intend to wait until then for updates, particularly concerning the sculptors' consent and material readiness.

The Court also considered a plea seeking to appoint a former IAS officer and former Executive Officer of the temple as Special Commissioner to oversee the 2025–26 Lakshadeepam festival.

Declining the request, the Bench noted that the temple is already under the governance of an Administrative Committee led by the District Judge and an Advisory Committee headed by retired High Court Judge Justice T.R. Ramachandran Nair.

The Court directed the Administrative Committee to oversee festival preparations and submit a report after its completion.

The matter will be taken up again on December 10.

