Kerala HC seeks SEC’s response on plea against polling booth in mosque

Kochi, Sep 8 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to respond to a petition challenging the decision to set up a polling station at a mosque in Kummanodu ward of Kizhakkambalam panchayat in Ernakulam district for the upcoming local body elections.

The local body polls are likely to be held towards the end of the year.

Justice C.S. Dias, after a brief hearing, posted the matter for further consideration on September 15.

"Learned Standing Counsel seeks time to file a statement. Post next Monday," the court ordered.

The petition was filed by the Twenty 20 Party along with Sreesha P.D., a resident of the ward.

They contended that designating a mosque as a polling booth violates the SEC’s own guidelines and undermines the principles of neutrality and secularism.

According to the plea, the SEC had, through a circular dated January 25, instructed district election officers to avoid places of worship, hospitals, and police stations while selecting polling stations to ensure that voters cast their ballots in a safe and neutral environment.

The petitioners argued that locating a polling booth inside a place of worship could create an impression that the electoral process is influenced by a particular religion, contrary to constitutional principles.

"Places of worship are closely tied to religious sentiments and community identity. Holding polls there may indirectly influence voters and intimidate members of other communities," the plea stated.

The petition also recalled that during the 2020 panchayat elections, violence had erupted at the same mosque when it was used as a polling booth, forcing authorities to shift the centre during subsequent Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

Despite alternative suggestions, including using an Anganwadi centre or the Government UP School in Kummanodu, the Panchayat Secretary allegedly pushed through the proposal to set up the booth at the mosque without proper consultation.

On August 20, Sreesha and other voters had submitted a representation to the District Collector (Election) seeking relocation of the polling booth to a neutral venue, but their request was ignored, prompting them to approach the High Court.

Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam is a nonprofit charitable organisation promoted by Kitex Garments, an export company which is part of the Anna Kitex Group.

