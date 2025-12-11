Kerala HC seeks full deportation records as probe for missing man deepens

Kochi, Dec 11 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Centre to produce the complete deportation documents of Suraj Lama, an Indian national who was deported from Kuwait and went missing soon after landing at Kochi airport.

A division bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice M.B. Snehalatha issued the directive while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Lama’s son, who has alleged that his father disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

The court had earlier sought clarity on the standard protocol followed when a citizen is deported back to India.

Although the Deputy Solicitor General filed a statement, the bench expressed displeasure, remarking that the explanation "has more questions unanswered than answered".

The judges said they would not form any conclusion until all deportation papers are submitted.

If any documents are in a foreign language, certified translations must be produced, the court added.

Representing the state, the government pleader informed the court that the Superintendent of the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital and the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Aluva, had filed reports as earlier directed.

The hospital report stated that the deportee was brought in a "108 ambulance" with no one accompanying him.

The bench raised concerns over this detail, pointing out that the medical records did not mention any police requisition authorising the transfer.

"The police have to give a requisition to the ambulance stating they are sending this person. Where is the requisition? We would like to see it," the court asked.

The government pleader assured the bench that all relevant materials, including any police request made to the hospital, would be submitted.

The court also reiterated that its scrutiny stems from the constitutional guarantee of equal protection for every citizen.

"Every citizen is equal and under the Constitutional umbrella is a sovereign," the bench observed, urging authorities to approach the matter with due seriousness.

Additionally, the high court directed the state to provide updates on the forensic examination of a body recovered earlier from Kalamassery, which investigators are examining for possible links to the case.

The matter will be taken up again on Monday for further hearing.

--IANS

sg/vd