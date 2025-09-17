Kerala HC orders probe into Sabarimala gold plating work after noting discrepancies

Kochi, Sep 17 (IANS) The Kerala High Court has raised serious concerns over discrepancies in the weight of gold plates used in the sanctum (Sannidhanam) of the Sabarimala temple and ordered a detailed probe into what it termed a “strange and worrying” matter.

During a hearing on Wednesday, the court questioned how the plates, which weighed 42 kg when taken in 2019 for gold plating work, showed a shortage of four kg on being returned.

Referring to official mahazar records, the bench noted that the discrepancy had been documented even during the one-and-a-half months the plates were kept in custody in 2019. Expressing dismay over the lapse, the court remarked:

“When the plates were brought back and reinstalled at the Sannidhanam, why was the weight not checked again? If it were petrol, one could expect a reduction. But isn’t this gold?”

The High Court directed the Devaswom Vigilance to carry out a thorough investigation and submit a report within three weeks, while instructing the Travancore Devaswom Board to cooperate fully with the probe. It also ordered verification of whether the pedestals of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) sculptures and spare structures are secured in the strong room.

“The sanctity and trust associated with temple management cannot be compromised. Transparency and accountability are paramount,” the court observed.

The Sabarimala gold plating project, undertaken to preserve and embellish the sanctum, has already faced scrutiny over its cost and implementation.

The latest revelations have raised further questions about monitoring mechanisms for safeguarding temple wealth.

Located in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, the hill shrine of Sabarimala, perched at 3,000 feet in the Western Ghats, is one of India’s most revered pilgrimage destinations.

It attracts millions of devotees annually, with tradition requiring a 41-day penance before a barefoot ascent from the banks of the Pampa River. Sabarimala temple is dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, believed to be the son of Lord Shiva and Mohini (Vishnu’s incarnation). The legend says Ayyappa meditated here after defeating the demoness 'Mahishi'.

