Kerala HC intervenes in proposed ropeway at Sabarimala temple

Kochi, Aug 1 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to clarify its stand regarding the proposed ropeway at the famed Sabarimala temple.

Located in the Western Ghats within Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, Sabarimala is one of India's most sacred and frequently visited pilgrimage destinations, drawing millions of devotees each year.

Sabarimala, perched at an elevation of 3,000 feet, traditionally requires pilgrims to undergo a 41-day penance followed by a barefoot ascent from the banks of the Pampa River.

The Division Bench of Justice V. Raja Vijayaraghavan and Justice K.V. Jayakumar was considering a suo motu petition regarding the construction of the said ropeway based on the reports submitted by the Advocate Commissioner.

The M/s. Eighteeth Step Damodar Cable Company Ltd, was proposing the ropeway, which would pass through the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

On Friday, the Court orally remarked, "Why would someone do this? You don't even have the capacity to provide toilets to all these people. Why do you want all these people to go there? How is it possible? I don't know."

The Bench also noted: "From the sketches provided, it doesn't appear from where to where this path is being cut. What is the length - absolutely nothing. What is stated is that a 12-metre-wide forest and trees will be cut and removed, and they will install 6 or 7 pillars and then take it up."

The Court expressed its scepticism regarding the permit being given for the project.

It was submitted before the bench that 10 acres of compensatory forestation would be done in Thenmala.

"This forest is different from Thenmala... If it is a tourist destination, you can take a ropeway or whatever. Here you look at the facilities there."

When the Court was told about the example of cable cars in Palani, the Court orally stated, "Sabarimala is different. No tree was cut in Palani."

Then the Court told the Deputy Solicitor General of India to get instructions from the MoEFCC, which was arrayed as the 6th respondent, to get instructions with regard to the feasibility of putting up a ropeway through the tiger reserve.

The Court then posted the case after 10 days.

--IANS

sg/svn