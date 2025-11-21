Kerala HC flags road safety hazard due to LED, DJ-style lights fitted in vehicles

Kochi, Nov 21 (IANS) In a stern warning over growing road safety violations, the Kerala High Court on Friday viewed multiple video clippings posted on YouTube showing buses and goods vehicles fitted with unauthorised LED strips, flashing name boards, and flickering DJ-style lights.

The Division Bench of Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice Muralee Krishna S. expressed serious concern over the dangers such unauthorised modifications pose to passengers and other road users.

The court emphasised that these vehicles openly flouted the Central Government’s AIS-008 and AIS-052 safety norms that regulate vehicle lighting and bus body design.

It also highlighted that filming inside drivers’ cabins during vehicle movement violates the Motor Vehicles Driving Regulations, 2017.

One video shown in open court depicted three vehicles colliding while videography was underway inside the driver’s cabin.

“What did the passengers do to deserve this?” the High Court asked, calling it reckless behaviour that endangers innocent lives.

In another video, school students were seen dancing inside a moving bus under flashing LED lights, while parents and others recorded the scene.

“How can such beacon-like lights be allowed on these vehicles? Even parents are encouraging it,” the High Court observed, warning that such unauthorised lights can blind oncoming drivers, increasing accident risks.

Expressing displeasure over the authorities’ lax enforcement, the Bench noted that fines should be imposed per unauthorised light fitted, rather than treating the violation lightly.

Earlier, the court had sought a detailed action report from the State on vlogging and unauthorised lighting in vehicles.

On Friday, the State informed that the Transport Commissioner had issued directives to Deputy Transport Commissioners to intensify enforcement against such violations.

In its interim order, the High Court directed the Transport Commissioner and State Police Chief to take strict, immediate action to prevent such safety breaches.

It also called for identifying educational institutions seen in the videos and obtaining reports from enforcement officers on statutory violations.

Video clippings were ordered to be forwarded to the State Transport Commissioner and officials in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways handling road safety.

“This is how the system must function,” the court remarked, urging decisive action and accountability.

The case has been posted for further hearing in two weeks.

--IANS

sg/rad