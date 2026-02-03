Kerala HC declines to stay release of film based on Venjaramoodu murder case

Kochi, Feb 3 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday questioned a plea seeking to block the theatrical release of Malayalam film "Kaalam Paranja Katha", which is said to be based on the Venjaramoodu mass murder case.

The petition was filed by the father of the accused, who argued that the release of the film would affect his son’s right to a fair trial.

When the matter came up for admission, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas made it clear that the court was not inclined to restrain the release of the movie.

How a film could interfere with a criminal trial, especially when the case is heard by a judicially trained judge who relies only on evidence placed before the court, the judge asked.

The court questioned the basis on which the petitioner claimed that the movie was directly linked to the murder case.

It observed that the plea was filed at the "eleventh hour" and noted that the film had already received certification from the Censor Board.

The judge said the court cannot rely on social media posts or assumptions to conclude that a movie is identical to a pending criminal case.

Though the petitioner’s counsel argued that witnesses could be influenced by the movie’s narrative, the court, however, found this argument difficult to accept.

It pointed out that there was no material to show that the film would sway witnesses or prejudice the trial.

The judge also remarked that the media regularly reports on criminal cases and that such reporting has not been restrained on the grounds of a fair trial.

Justice Thomas further noted that cinema is an art form and a creative expression.

He said that merely because a film draws inspiration from a crime, it does not automatically interfere with the administration of justice.

The court recalled a similar plea filed earlier by Jolly Joseph, an accused in the cyanide murder case, seeking to stop the release of a web series.

That request was also rejected.

Observing that the balance of convenience favoured the filmmakers, the court said it was not inclined to grant any interim order.

Notices were issued to the respondents, and the case was posted for further hearing on February 5.

The Venjaramoodu mass murder case relates to the alleged killing of five family members and the attempted murder of the accused’s mother.

The accused is facing trial before the Principal Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram.

--IANS

sg/vd