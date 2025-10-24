Kerala HC closes school's petition over headscarf issue

Kochi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Friday closed a writ petition filed by St. Rita’s Public School against a directive from the Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam, asking the school to allow a student to attend classes wearing a headscarf.

The move follows the decision by the parents of the student to discontinue her studies at the school and admit her to another institution that allowed her to wear a hijab.

Delivering the judgment, Justice V.G. Arun observed, “After a detailed hearing, there is a welcome submission that the 7th respondent’s parents have decided to discontinue her studies in the petitioner’s school and to admit her to another institution. In view of such a decision, I am of the opinion that the contentious issues raised need not be gone into.

"The learned State Attorney has also stated that, in view of this submission, the state has decided not to precipitate the issue. This Court is happy to note that better sense has prevailed and ultimately, fraternity, which is one of the foundational principles on which the edifice of our Constitution is built, remains strong. The writ petition is accordingly closed.”

St. Rita’s Public School, a Central Board of Secondary Education-affiliated institution managed by a minority community, had earlier approached the Kerala High Court seeking police protection for its management, staff, and students, citing alleged threats and mob intrusion by people of another minority community after it did not allow the girl student to wear a hijab with the school uniform.

Following this, the Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam, had issued a directive instructing the school to permit the student to attend classes wearing a headscarf.

The school challenged the order, arguing that state education officials have no authority over the internal regulations of Central Board of Secondary Education-affiliated schools, which come under the purview of the education Board.

With the parents’ decision to transfer the student, the court deemed it unnecessary to examine the legal and administrative issues raised in the petition.

--IANS

sg/rad