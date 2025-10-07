Kerala HC closes petition challenging choice of mosque as polling station

Kochi, Oct 7 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday closed a writ petition filed by the Twenty 20 Party challenging the proposal to designate Madrasathul Islamiya Mosque in Kummanadu Ward (Ward No. 7), Kizhakkambalam Panchayat, in the Ernakulam district as a polling station for the upcoming local body elections.

The petition was closed after the District Election Officer proposed a nearby Anganwadi as an alternative polling site.

The petition, initially heard last week, sought to quash the proposal to fix the polling station inside the mosque and requested that a "neutral place" under the government, local self-government, or public sector be designated instead.

The party argued that holding elections within religious premises violates clause 9 of the circular issued by the State Election Commission, which aims to prevent any perception that the election process is influenced by a particular religion.

During Tuesday’s hearing before a bench of Justice C.S. Dias, the court was informed that the polling station had already been shifted to the nearby Anganwadi.

With this development, the judge observed that the purpose of the petition had been addressed and accordingly closed the case.

The relocation decision was taken by the State Election Commissioner, based on reports submitted by the District Election Officer and deliberations during an all-party meeting held on September 12.

Officials said the move was intended to ensure compliance with election guidelines while maintaining a neutral and inclusive environment for voters.

The court’s action effectively ends the dispute over the polling location, ensuring that the election process in Kummanadu Ward proceeds without legal hindrance.

The incident highlights the emphasis placed by the Election Commission on upholding neutrality in polling station selection, particularly with regard to religious institutions.

With the writ petition closed, electoral preparations in the ward are expected to continue smoothly, under the supervision of local election authorities. Kerala is likely to have the local body polls by the first week of December.

--IANS

sg/vd