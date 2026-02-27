Kerala HC clears decks for release of 'The Kerala Story 2', lifts interim stay

Kochi, Feb 27 (IANS) In a dramatic turn within 24 hours of a judicial setback, a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday lifted the interim stay on the release of 'The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond', paving the way for the film’s screening.

The Division Bench, comprising Justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and P.V. Balakrishnan, set aside the earlier order of a Single Bench that had stayed the film’s release for 15 days.

After hearing arguments on behalf of the film's producer, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who moved the appeal against the single judge's interim order, the Bench observed that the pleas opposing the film's certification were in the nature of a Public Interest Litigation and questioned how the single judge could hear it.

The order was pronounced after detailed arguments from all sides that stretched late into Thursday night, underscoring the urgency and high stakes surrounding the matter.

The producers had moved the Division Bench within hours of the Single Bench’s interim stay, arguing that the suspension issued on the eve of release would cause significant financial losses and disrupt nationwide distribution plans.

The film had been slated for release on Friday.

While the detailed reasoning of the Division Bench is awaited, the decision effectively removes the legal roadblock that had cast uncertainty over the film’s immediate future.

The swift appellate intervention highlights the judiciary’s readiness to address time-sensitive matters in the film industry, where release schedules are tightly calibrated and commercially critical.

The controversy around film had reignited debate in political and social circles, echoing the intense discussions that surrounded its predecessor.

Petitioners opposing the release had sought judicial intervention citing concerns over content, while the film-makers maintained that the work falls within the ambit of creative expression protected by law.

With the stay vacated, theatre owners and distributors are now expected to proceed with screenings as planned.

Industry observers note that the legal tussle may have amplified public interest, potentially influencing box office prospects in the days ahead.

The ruling marks a significant moment in the ongoing conversation on cinema, censorship and judicial oversight in Kerala.

--IANS

sg/rad