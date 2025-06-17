Kerala HC bans use and sale of single-use plastics from October 2

Kochi, June 17 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday issued a set of directions banning the use and sale of single-use plastics in the State, which will come into effect on October 2 this year.

This order was passed by the Special Bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas and Justice P. Gopinath, which was monitoring the waste management in the State.

The Court said that the orders were necessary to protect the fundamental right of the public to have a safe and clean environment.

The use and sale of single-use plastics, including plastic food containers, plastic plates, plastic cups, plastic straws, plastic sachets, and plastic bakery boxes, are banned in the hilly tourist areas of the State with high footfall.

However, this ban shall not apply to 5-litre plastic water bottles and 2-litre plastic soft drink bottles.

The Court also directed that the use of plastic water bottles of less than 5 litres, plastic soft drink bottles of less than 2 litres, plastic straws, plastic plates, plastic cups, and plastic cutlery is hereby banned in all the official Central/State government functions in the state.

Likewise, the ban also includes the use of plastic water bottles of less than 5 litres, plastic soft drink bottles of less than 2 litres, plastic straws, plastic plates, plastic cups, and plastic cutlery in all weddings, auditoriums, restaurants, and hotels in the state.

The High Court directed that the prohibition of plastic water bottles of less than 5 litres, plastic soft drink bottles of less than 2 litres, plastic straws, plastic plates, plastic cups, plastic cutlery shall be made a condition while granting a license to hotels, auditoriums.

The Court further directed that sufficient water kiosks should be set up at different locations in hilly tourist areas to provide clean and safe drinking water.

Alternate methods of providing water through glass bottles or kiosks should be made.

Tourists shall be prevented from carrying single-use plastics to hilly areas, and they should be encouraged to carry their own water bottles, which are not made from single-use plastic.

The Court also directed the State and Local Self Government to take appropriate steps to prevent the dumping of plastic waste into rivers, canals and backwaters.

The state has also been asked to spread public awareness on the harmful effects of single-use plastic and the dumping of plastic waste.

