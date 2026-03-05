Kerala HC asks auditor to submit detailed audit report on Global Ayyappa Sangamam in 10 days

Kochi, March 5 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Thursday flagged discrepancies in the accounts related to the Global Ayyappa Sangamam and directed the auditor to submit a detailed report within ten days.

The issue came up during the court’s examination of alleged financial irregularities connected with the event.

During the hearing, the auditor informed the court that inconsistencies had been detected in the financial statements submitted in connection with the programme.

Taking note of the submission, the court asked what corrective steps could be taken to address the discrepancies and sought a detailed report from the auditor explaining the issues involved and the possible measures for rectification.

The court had earlier taken up the matter as part of its scrutiny of the accounts relating to the event.

It had also directed Vijayan Associates, the firm entrusted with preparing the accounts by the Travancore Devaswom Board, to be impleaded in the case and appear before the court with all relevant records.

The Bench had previously criticised the delay in submitting the accounts, noting that several months had passed since the Global Ayyappa Meet concluded, but the final financial statements had not been properly presented.

Following the court’s observations, accounts prepared by a private chartered accountant were submitted through the Special Commissioner.

However, during scrutiny, discrepancies were reportedly noticed in those records.

Subsequently, the Travancore Devaswom Board constituted a committee to verify the accounts.

Despite this step, the Board has so far not been able to present a consolidated and verified statement in court.

The situation prompted the court to undertake a direct examination of the financial records.

During the hearing, the State Audit Department informed the court that the Devaswom Board had not provided the financial records sought by it for verification.

The Board, however, maintained that all the documents had already been handed over to a private chartered accountant for the preparation of the accounts.

The matter will be taken up again after the auditor submits the detailed report as directed by the court.

The Sangamam was held at Sabarimala on September 20, 2025.

