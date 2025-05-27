Kerala GST officials raid fake diesel production and distribution centres

Thiruvananthapuram, May 27 (IANS) The Kerala GST Department on Tuesday conducted a raid at 50 centres across the state where production and distribution of fake diesel was being done.

The GST Department's Vigilance and Enforcement Wing, comprising over 400 officials, conducted the raids in the state.

The use of fake diesel has increased, especially among the fishermen community in the state, as the suppliers found it easy to sell the fake diesel, which is made available at a lower price than the genuine product.

This fake diesel is also sold to those who use the fuel to power machines.

The GST also suspects that certain fuel stations are providing this fake diesel to consumers.

Officials warned that this fake diesel not only pollutes the environment but also creates serious problems in vehicles and machines, making them break down.

The GST officials have identified that there is a big mafia which is engaged in this illegal activity of manufacturing and distributing this doctored product.

It was only recently that the fake diesel found its way into Kerala after finding a good market in its various neighbouring states, as per officials.

The GST officials also asserted that all those who are found to engage in this illegal business will be taken to task and warned those who buy this fake product to be cautious too.

--IANS

sg/vd