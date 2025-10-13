Kerala govt launches citizen response programme to strengthen participatory governance

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Monday, announced the launch of the New Kerala Development and Welfare Study Programme under the 'New Kerala Citizen Response Programme', aimed at fostering citizen engagement in state governance and developmental planning.

Speaking at a press conference, Vijayan said that the initiative seeks to create a new model of democracy by ensuring that state development reflects the aspirations, needs, and active participation of every citizen.

"The LDF government has consistently engaged with people at every stage to ensure Kerala's growth. This programme will deepen that participatory approach," he added.

The programme will involve widespread consultations across all 140 Assembly constituencies, incorporating local bodies and district-level review meetings.

Volunteers from the state's social service networks will be deployed to households, educational institutions, health centres, workplaces, and community spaces to collect feedback, understand local challenges, and document citizens' experiences with government welfare schemes.

The findings will feed into a comprehensive report guiding future developmental policies and action plans.

Vijayan highlighted Kerala's achievements under the "Kerala Model", including high human development indicators, robust public healthcare and education systems, and successful implementation of welfare schemes.

He noted that such participatory initiatives have contributed to equitable growth and social progress, and cited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks acknowledging Kerala's decentralised governance and developmental outcomes over the past four decades.

The Chief Minister said that the volunteer-driven study will be conducted from January 1 to February 28, 2026, with a four-member team in each ward collecting data and suggestions.

A consolidated report will be submitted to the state government by March 31, 2026.

"The success of New Kerala depends on active and constructive citizen engagement. Volunteers' dedication will inspire broader participation, enabling every citizen to contribute towards the state's development. This programme provides a unique opportunity to shape Kerala's future, ensuring prosperity and inclusive growth," Vijayan added.

