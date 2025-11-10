Kerala govt conveyed stand on PM SHRI scheme, flags secular concerns over RSS song: Minister Sivankutty

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 10 (IANS) Kerala has orally conveyed its stand on the PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) scheme to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, State Education Minister V. Sivankutty said on Monday, clarifying that the state has not yet issued a written communication.

Addressing the media after meeting the Union Education Minister Pradhan in New Delhi, Sivankutty said the state government had informed the Centre that the PM SHRI scheme had been "kept in abeyance" in Kerala.

"We have taken all necessary steps to ensure that the state does not lose any Central funds," he added.

Minister Sivankutty said that a formal letter would be sent only after the sub-committee constituted to examine the scheme submits its report.

He noted that Union Minister Pradhan did not make any categorical response -- either in favour or against -- during the discussions.

Responding to queries on CPI leader Binoy Viswam's criticism of the state government's stance, Sivankutty said, "I neither have the intention nor the need to question his comments."

Meanwhile, the Minister said he had written to the Union Education Minister seeking urgent action in connection with the recent Gana Geetham controversy during the Vande Bharat Express flag-off ceremony.

He termed the incident -- where students were reportedly made to sing an RSS song and the video was shared on the Southern Railway's official social media account — "a serious violation of constitutional secular values".

The state government has directed the Director of General Education to conduct an inquiry, Sivankutty said, adding that further steps would follow upon receiving the report.

Sivankutty also underlined that CBSE schools in Kerala require state recognition to function, and the state government has the authority to revoke the No Objection Certificate (NOC) at any time.

"Only songs acceptable to all children should be sung at official functions," he added, calling for a common, inclusive song for such occasions.

Highlighting Kerala's independent approach to school education, Sivankutty said the state was the only one to prepare and conduct examinations based on NCERT portions that had been omitted.

He said the state required Central assistance to sustain such initiatives and that the Union Minister Pradhan had assured consideration of funding requests -- including Rs 1,066.66 crore for the Samagra Shiksha Kerala programme, and Rs 9 crore for hostel development.

--IANS

sg/khz