Kerala govt announces framework for river basin conservation and management

Kochi, June 25 (IANS) The Kerala government has finalised a River Basin Conservation and Management (RBCM) framework to strengthen the Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) across the river basins in the state.

According to a top official, this is in response to the growing challenges posed by population expansion, industrialisation, and climate change.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government was working on this for some time, and on Wednesday, the final nod was given.

This structured approach serves as a guiding framework by outlining governance standards, planning methodologies, financial management practices, and community engagement strategies.

The framework promotes collaboration among stakeholders for sustainable river basin management through clearly defined roles and responsibilities across departments. Three different committees have been formed, and while the apex committee is chaired by Vijayan, the two other committees will be headed by top bureaucrats, while there will be another consisting of top experts from various sectors.

Additionally, a River Basin Level Committee, headed by the District Collector, besides local body heads, technical experts, and representatives from NGOs and civil society, will also be there.

"By establishing this framework, the government reaffirms its commitment to effective water resource management, ensuring resilience and sustainability in the face of environmental challenges," said the official.

The state-level framework brings all intra-state rivers under a unified conservation and management approach.

"This marks a notable milestone in water governance and represents a crucial move towards sustainable water resource management," the official added.

Under this framework, each river basin will operate with a long-term plan and an Annual Action Plan (AAP) to ensure sustainable management and conservation.

Financial support will be drawn from departmental budget allocations, a dedicated pool fund for state-level management, and supplementary funding sources.

This framework applies to all rivers that originate and flow entirely within Kerala, excluding interstate rivers that pass through the state.

