Kerala fed up with LDF and UDF, looking to BJP-NDA with great hope: PM Modi (Lead)

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, after interacting with the visiting team of elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) team comprising of 115 winners at the December local body polls, said that it is clear that Kerala is fed up of LDF and UDF and is looking towards the BJP and NDA with great hope.

"Therefore, elected members from BJP-NDA will work at the grassroots and address the challenges faced by the people," the Prime Minister added.

Taking to his official X account, PM Modi said, "It was at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, hosted Kerala BJP Panchayat members, Municipality members and members of corporations from across Kerala, including the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where the BJP was blessed with a historic mandate."

"Discussed a wide range of subjects, notably ways to deepen the BJP's connect with the people, further our good governance agenda and further 'Ease of Living'," the Prime Minister noted.

"In the meeting with Kerala BJP elected representatives, paid homage to every Karyakarta who has worked hard to build the Party over the years. It is due to their selfless efforts that we have grown across the state. In the coming times, the BJP will grow even further in Kerala."

At the meeting, PM Modi assured the BJP delegation from Kerala that he would visit the state to campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections, describing the party's victory at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation as significant and a major milestone for the BJP in the state.

In the 101-member Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the BJP secured 50 seats and, with the support of one Independent Councillor, was able to assume power, a development party leaders see as a breakthrough in Kerala's local body politics.

During the interaction, held as part of a governance skill development camp, PM Modi spoke at length about Kerala's development potential and its role in India's broader growth trajectory.

He highlighted the importance of strengthening grassroots engagement and ensuring effective implementation of Central schemes at the local level.

The Kerala BJP representatives raised questions on issues, including development models for urban and rural bodies, improving delivery mechanisms, and enhancing employment opportunities for youth.

The Prime Minister responded in detail and emphasised the need for efficient governance, transparency and stronger public outreach.

Prime Minister Modi also appreciated the efforts of party workers and elected members in expanding the BJP's base in Kerala despite challenging political circumstances.

The meeting concluded with a group photograph and a shared meal, during which informal discussions continued.

The Kerala representatives described the interaction as encouraging and said the Prime Minister's assurance of active participation in the upcoming Assembly campaign had boosted their confidence ahead of the electoral contest.

--IANS

sg/khz