Kerala cracks down on illegal air horns; 200 units crushed in Kochi enforcement drive

Kochi, Oct 20 (IANS) In a dramatic display of enforcement, the Kerala Motor Vehicle Department on Monday crushed approximately 200 illegal air horns using a road roller in Kochi, as part of a statewide crackdown on noise pollution and traffic violations.

The action was carried out under the directive of Transport Minister K. B. Ganesh Kumar, a film star-turned-politician, who has ordered stringent measures to curb the rampant use of air horns across the state. The initiative aims to enhance road safety and enforce compliance with traffic regulations.

Television news crews gathered in large numbers to witness the destruction, underscoring the government’s zero-tolerance stance on unlawful vehicle modifications.

The enforcement drive targets vehicles, particularly private and inter-state buses, fitted with air horns in violation of motor vehicle norms.

Since October 13, officials have been conducting inspections across Kochi and other districts, seizing numerous air horns and maintaining detailed records of the confiscated equipment.

Minister Ganesh Kumar, who has been personally involved in several high-profile enforcement actions in recent weeks, reiterated the urgency of the campaign.

“This practice has to end. We are taking decisive action to ensure compliance,” he said.

The crackdown follows a recent incident in Kothamangalam, where a bus driver allegedly used an air horn while speeding into a bus stand, triggering public outrage. The driver’s license was subsequently suspended, and the vehicle’s permit was revoked.

In addition to roadside inspections, authorities have instructed hostels, buses, and other vehicles to maintain proper documentation and adhere strictly to traffic laws.

Officials stated that the public crushing of air horns is intended to serve as a deterrent and set a strong example. Similar enforcement actions are expected to be carried out in other districts in the coming days.

The initiative reflects the Kerala government’s commitment to reducing noise pollution, improving road safety, and ensuring strict adherence to traffic regulations.

--IANS

sg/dan