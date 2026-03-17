Kerala: CPI(M) shows strength as internal strains surface​

Kannur, March 17 (IANS) In Kannur, widely regarded as the strongest bastion of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Tuesday presented two sharply contrasting images, one of mass mobilisation and enduring leadership, and the other of internal dissent emerging ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls.​

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At around 4.45 p.m., Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived at Kannur airport on his first visit to his home district after the election schedule was announced.​

Accompanied by his wife, Vijayan’s journey to his constituency turned into a roadshow, with a large crowd of supporters trailing his convoy.​

By 5.15 p.m., he reached Dharmadom, the constituency he represents, with a margin exceeding 50,000 votes.​

At 80, Vijayan appeared measured but resolute, walking slowly and waving to party workers gathered in large numbers at the party office in Pinarayi.​

The brief but symbolic public interaction reinforced his continuing connection with the cadre base in a district that has long anchored the party’s organisational strength.​

However, even as the Chief Minister’s visit underscored unity and electoral confidence, a parallel development near Taliparamba highlighted growing fault lines.​

Senior district leaders led protest marches against veteran leader T.K. Govindan, who was formally expelled earlier in the day after he publicly criticised the party’s direction.

​A stalwart with over four decades in the party, Govindan has now announced his decision to contest as an independent candidate against P.K. Shyamala, the CPI(M)’s nominee and wife of state secretary M.V. Govindan.​

Reacting to his ouster, T.K. Govindan said time would vindicate his criticism, maintaining that the party he served all his life was “not on the right path.”​

The ripples of dissent extend beyond Taliparamba.​

In neighbouring Payyannur, another popular leader, V. Kunjikrishnan, who was also expelled, has declared his intent to enter the fray as an independent candidate.​

The juxtaposition of Vijayan’s show of strength and the visible rebellion by seasoned leaders captures a critical moment for the CPI(M) in Kannur, where organisational might remains formidable but internal cohesion is being tested in the run-up to a crucial electoral battle.​

--IANS

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