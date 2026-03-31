Kerala Congress MPs told to reach Delhi to block FCRA Bill​

Thiruvananthapuram, March 31 (IANS) Even with just eight days left for the April 9 assembly polls in Kerala, the national Congress leadership has issued an urgent directive to its Members of Parliament to reach New Delhi and attend the ongoing session, signalling a coordinated push to oppose the contentious amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).​

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All India Congress Committee General Secretary K. C. Venugopal said the move comes in response to the Centre’s attempt to introduce the amendment bill at a time when several MPs are engaged in campaigning in poll-bound states.​

He alleged that the timing reflects a deliberate strategy to minimise parliamentary scrutiny and resistance.​

Terming the proposed amendments “completely unconstitutional,” Venugopal warned that the legislation could have far-reaching consequences for civil society.​

He argued that the provisions would severely impact non-governmental organisations and community-based groups, particularly those run by minority communities.​

“This is not just a legal change; it is an attempt to systematically weaken institutions that play a vital role in social service and democratic engagement,” he said.​

The Congress leader announced that the party would not allow the bill to pass “under any circumstances” and would mount a strong political and parliamentary challenge.​

As part of its protest strategy, the party plans to stage a demonstration outside Parliament at 10:30 am, seeking to mobilise broader opposition support.​

Venugopal also sharpened his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi, accusing them of pursuing a divisive agenda. ​

He claimed the bill represents yet another attempt to create mistrust and polarisation among communities.​

Describing it as a “sword of Damocles” over minority groups, he alleged that it could be used to exert pressure on organisations, including Christian institutions in states such as Kerala.​

Highlighting concerns over increased regulatory controls, Venugopal said the proposed law contains stringent provisions that could “tighten the noose” around voluntary organisations.​

The coming days are expected to see heightened political confrontation as the opposition gears up to challenge the bill both inside and outside Parliament.​

All the supreme heads of Churches in Kerala are up in arms about the move by the Centre. ​

However, State BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, engaged in a do-or-die battle in the Nemom constituency, said this FCRA issue was being kicked up by the Congress on the eve of the elections and was needless.​

--IANS

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