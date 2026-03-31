Kerala Congress MPs told to reach Delhi to block FCRA Bill​

Thiruvananthapuram, March 31 (IANS) Even with just eight days left for the April 9 assembly polls in Kerala, the national Congress leadership has issued an urgent directive to its Members of Parliament to reach New Delhi and attend the ongoing session, signalling a coordinated push to oppose the contentious amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).
All India Congress Committee General Secretary K. C. Venugopal said the move comes in response to the Centre’s attempt to introduce the amendment bill at a time when several MPs are engaged in campaigning in poll-bound states.
He alleged that the timing reflects a deliberate strategy to minimise parliamentary scrutiny and resistance.
Terming the proposed amendments “completely unconstitutional,” Venugopal warned that the legislation could have far-reaching consequences for civil society.
He argued that the provisions would severely impact non-governmental organisations and community-based groups, particularly those run by minority communities.
“This is not just a legal change; it is an attempt to systematically weaken institutions that play a vital role in social service and democratic engagement,” he said.
The Congress leader announced that the party would not allow the bill to pass “under any circumstances” and would mount a strong political and parliamentary challenge.
As part of its protest strategy, the party plans to stage a demonstration outside Parliament at 10:30 am, seeking to mobilise broader opposition support.
Venugopal also sharpened his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi, accusing them of pursuing a divisive agenda.
He claimed the bill represents yet another attempt to create mistrust and polarisation among communities.
Describing it as a “sword of Damocles” over minority groups, he alleged that it could be used to exert pressure on organisations, including Christian institutions in states such as Kerala.
Highlighting concerns over increased regulatory controls, Venugopal said the proposed law contains stringent provisions that could “tighten the noose” around voluntary organisations.
The coming days are expected to see heightened political confrontation as the opposition gears up to challenge the bill both inside and outside Parliament.
All the supreme heads of Churches in Kerala are up in arms about the move by the Centre.
However, State BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, engaged in a do-or-die battle in the Nemom constituency, said this FCRA issue was being kicked up by the Congress on the eve of the elections and was needless.