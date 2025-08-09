Kerala: Cong accuses BJP of voter list manipulation in Thrissur; targets Union MoS Suresh Gopi

Thrissur, Aug 9 (IANS) Thrissur District Congress Committee (DCC) president Joseph Taget has leveled serious allegations against the BJP, accusing the party of manipulating the voter list in Thrissur just ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to the media, Taget alleged that 11 votes were added under the name “Bharath Heritage” at the Nettissery residence where the current BJP MP and Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi previously stayed.

These votes allegedly included those of Suresh Gopi, his wife, children, and other relatives, despite none of them residing there at the time.

“The property is now owned by a Mumbai-based individual, and no one from Suresh Gopi’s family lives there. They came only during elections to include their names in the voter list and cast votes,” said the Congress leader.

According to Taget, similar voter additions occurred in the final stages of the revision process, with as many as 45 votes in certain polling stations being suspect.

He further alleged that the BJP added numerous voters from other constituencies and districts into various booths across Thrissur, bypassing the proper Form 6 procedure.

Many of these newly added voters were reportedly aged between 45 and 70.

He also cited earlier complaints filed with the then District Collector and Returning Officer, Krishna Teja, questioning whether they were forwarded to higher authorities.

“We have proof that complaints were filed in March and April 2024. The Chief Electoral Officer’s claim that no complaints were received is false,” he added.

Taget criticised the Election Commission for failing to investigate and for blocking access to the official voter list site, making verification impossible.

He alleged that rules for adding voters were relaxed, enabling ineligible persons to be enrolled, with voters from Alathur and Thrippunithura constituencies added to Thrissur rolls.

Calling for an independent probe into the matter, the DCC chief warned against personal attacks on complainants, saying such behaviour undermines democracy.

“The irregularities in Thrissur’s voter list were deliberate attempts to subvert the election,” added Taget.

--IANS

sg/pgh