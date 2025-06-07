Kerala Communist parties continue attack on Guv over Bharat Mata image row

Thiruvananthapuram, June 7 (IANS) The standoff between Kerala’s ruling Left parties and Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar intensified on Saturday, as both the CPI and CPI(M) continued to criticise his insistence on displaying an image of Bharat Mata at official events.

The controversy erupted earlier this week when State Agriculture Minister P. Prasad boycotted the state-level Environment Day celebrations at the Raj Bhavan, objecting to the Governor’s insistence on placing the Bharat Mata image on the dais.

The boycott sparked a sharp political reaction, with both Communist parties denouncing the move as an attempt to politicise a constitutional post.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) escalated its protest by writing to the President of India on Thursday, demanding the immediate recall of Governor Arlekar for allegedly violating constitutional norms and undermining federal values.

The CPI also organised statewide sapling-planting drives on Saturday as a symbolic protest against what it called “saffronisation” of Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) reiterated its long-standing demand for the abolition of the Governor’s post altogether.

CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan said, “The Communist movement in India -- both in its undivided form and as CPI and CPI(M) -- has consistently demanded that the post of Governor be abolished. A constitutional amendment is needed, and we will continue to press for it.”

Tensions flared in Minister P. Prasad’s hometown of Alappuzha on Saturday when BJP and RSS workers attempted to stage a procession carrying the Bharat Mata image and conduct prayers outside his residence.

However, the situation was brought under control by a heavy police presence, preventing any major disruption.

CPI Rajya Sabha MP P. Santhosh Kumar, who was among the first to raise objections after the Raj Bhavan incident, had earlier written to the President demanding Governor Arlekar’s removal.

This is not the first time the office of the Governor has come under fire from Kerala’s Left government.

Arlekar’s predecessor, Arif Mohammed Khan, was also frequently at odds with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, especially over university appointments and delays in granting assent to legislative bills.

The friction peaked when the state cabinet refused to attend Khan’s farewell function -- a customary gesture when a governor demits office.

In contrast, Vijayan was seen personally receiving Arlekar at the airport upon his arrival in the state, suggesting hopes of a fresh start. That optimism, however, was short-lived.

Last month, Governor Arlekar invited RSS ideologue S. Gurumurthy to deliver a lecture at Raj Bhavan following the completion of Operation Sindhoor -- a move that was sharply criticised by both CPI and CPI(M) leaders.

Chief Minister Vijayan himself remarked that it was inappropriate to convert the Governor’s official residence into a platform for the RSS.

Now, with Arlekar standing firm on retaining the Bharat Mata image at public functions, the confrontation shows no sign of easing.

