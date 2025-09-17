Kerala CM Vijayan’s Citizen Connect programme announced ahead of crucial polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17 (IANS) With the local body polls round the corner, in a major step to strengthen participatory governance, the Kerala Cabinet has cleared a new initiative titled ‘Chief Minister With Me’ (CM With Me), aimed at ensuring active public involvement in governance and improving direct communication between citizens and the state government.

The weekly cabinet meeting held here on Wednesday decided to set up a comprehensive Citizen Connect Centre here to serve as the backbone of the programme.

“The new mechanism will focus on reaching every section of society, gathering feedback, and providing quick responses to citizen concerns. It underscores the government’s commitment to treat people not merely as beneficiaries of development, but as active participants in shaping Kerala’s future,” said a statement from Vijayan’s office.

The Citizen Connect Centre will provide easy access to information on major government schemes, welfare programmes, sectoral projects, and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Public feedback will be systematically collected and analysed to improve service quality, enhance accountability, and reduce procedural delays.

The initiative also seeks to involve people more closely in missions that directly affect daily life, including housing, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and environmental sustainability.

Citizens’ suggestions and assessments will be integrated into planning and evaluation processes.

A reliable grievance redress mechanism will ensure prompt responses to complaints and queries.

“During emergencies, the centre is expected to play a crucial role by providing accurate information, coordinating relief communication, and enabling swift delivery of government support,” said the statement.

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has been entrusted with the responsibility to provide the technical, infrastructural, and human resource support needed to run the programme.

Government employees, including Kerala Administrative Service officers, will be deployed on a working arrangement basis.

The Chief Secretary has been authorised to issue the necessary orders and reassign All India Service officers for supervisory roles.

To support content creation, outreach, and communication activities, an additional Rs 20 crore has been allocated to the Information and Public Relations Department, which will also oversee the programme’s effective functioning and quality standards.

--IANS

sg/uk