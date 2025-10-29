Kerala: CM Vijayan unveils major welfare package ahead of local body polls

Thiruvananthapuram Oct 29 (IANS) In a sweeping welfare push ahead of the local body elections, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced a host of new benefits targeting women, youth, pensioners, and workers in the unorganised sector.

Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, Vijayan said that poor women, including transwomen, who are not covered under any existing welfare scheme, will receive a new Women’s Security Pension of Rs 1,000 per month.

He also announced a monthly scholarship of Rs 1,000 for unemployed youth from families with an annual income below Rs 1 lakh, aimed at supporting those pursuing higher studies or skill training.

The welfare pension has been raised by Rs 400 from Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,000, benefiting lakhs of pensioners across the state. Kudumbashree ADS units will now receive a grant of Rs 1,000 per month, while government employees will get an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA).

Pensioners will also benefit from the DA revision, which will take effect in November.

The monthly honorarium for anganwadi workers, helpers, literacy mission preraks, and ASHA workers has been increased by Rs 1,000.

The salary of ayahs has also been raised by Rs 1,000, while the procurement price of paddy has been hiked to Rs 30 per kilogram, offering relief to farmers facing rising costs.

The package—coming just days after the controversy over the PM-SHRI scheme and tensions within the ruling Left Democratic Front—underscores the government’s intent to reinforce grassroots support.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said the new measures, estimated to cost around Rs 10,000 crore, will be implemented from November 1, Kerala Formation Day.

Meanwhile, ASHA workers, though welcoming the raise, termed it inadequate and criticised the government for ignoring their long-pending demand for a retirement benefit.

“We will continue our protest,” said union leader Mini.

