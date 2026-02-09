Kerala CM Vijayan targets Assam counterpart, BJP over video

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 9 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday launched a sharp attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP, accusing them of openly promoting hatred and violence against Muslims and undermining India’s constitutional values.

Read More

In a strongly worded Facebook post, Chief Minister Vijayan said the circulation of a video that allegedly incites violence against Muslims has deeply shocked secular society and exposed what he described as the BJP’s dangerous political trajectory.

According to Vijayan, the video shared from the official handle of the Assam BJP shows Himanta Biswa Sarma in a manner that amounts to a public call for violence against Muslims.

He described the act as unprecedented and alarming, particularly as it involves a person occupying a high constitutional office.

Vijayan said such actions strike at the very foundation of India’s secular and democratic framework.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Sarma’s repeated hate speeches and derogatory references to the ‘Miya’ Muslim community in Assam are not isolated incidents, but part of what he described as a consistent pattern reflecting the BJP’s “inhuman politics of division”.

He alleged that with Assembly elections approaching in Assam, communal polarisation is being deliberately stoked to consolidate majority votes, even if it means challenging constitutional values.

Raising a pointed question, Vijayan asked how a person who allegedly calls for genocide against minorities can be entrusted with governing a state in a secular republic.

He also criticised the BJP’s national leadership for remaining silent, arguing that such inaction indicates tacit approval.

According to Vijayan, Sarma has merely articulated openly what the BJP and its ideological parent, the RSS, hesitate to state publicly.

The post recalled Sarma’s political past, noting that he was once a prominent Congress leader and a key minister in Assam before switching to the BJP in 2015.

Since then, Vijayan alleged, Sarma has emerged as a principal architect of the BJP’s communal strategy in the Northeast.

Vijayan concluded by asserting that the absence of any disciplinary action against Sarma, despite his repeated statements marginalising Muslim minorities, is clear evidence that such views are not aberrations but reflect the BJP’s core mindset.

--IANS

sg/pgh