Kerala CM Vijayan announces first phase alignment of Thiruvananthapuram Metro ahead of civic body polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 7 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Friday, took to his social media account to announce the alignment for the first phase of the Thiruvananthapuram Metro Rail project, describing it as a landmark step toward reshaping the state's capital for the future.

"The Thiruvananthapuram Metro will redefine urban mobility and accelerate the capital's development," Vijayan said in the X post announcing the approval.

Incidentally, this development comes at a time with only a few days left for the announcement of the local body polls and when the CPI-M-led-LDF government, which is ruling the crucial Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where a tight three-cornered fight is in the offing.

The proposed stretch of the Metro Rail passes through the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

The 31-km corridor, featuring 27 stations, will link key information technology hubs, major transport terminals, and important administrative and healthcare centres across the city.

The Metro line will begin at Pappanamcode and pass through Killippalam, Palayam, Sreekariyam, Kazhakoottam, Technopark, Kochuveli, and the airport before terminating at Inchakkal.

The project will be implemented by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), which has already been overseeing preliminary infrastructure works in the capital.

The Sreekariyam, Ulloor, and Pattom flyovers were earlier entrusted to KMRL as part of preparatory works, with construction of the Sreekariyam flyover progressing rapidly.

According to the Chief Minister, the metro network is expected to be a game-changer for the city's growth, improving connectivity and reducing congestion while promoting sustainable urban mobility.

The proposed interchange stations at Kazhakoottam, Technopark, and Kariavattom will enhance access between key residential and commercial zones.

The Thiruvananthapuram Metro, once completed, will connect Technopark's three phases, the international airport, Thampanoor Bus Stand, railway station, Secretariat, and Medical College -- integrating the city's administrative, business and transport hubs.

Incidentally, this announcement comes at a time when a similar mode of transport was announced more than a decade back when the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy after several rounds of talks with 'Metroman' E.Sreedharan, had cleared it, but due to various reasons it did not take off.

