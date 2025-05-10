Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan welcomes announcement of Indo-Pak ceasefire

Thiruvananthapuram, May 10 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, saying that the truce is a welcome relief for the people who wish for peace.

In a statement, the Kerala CM said: "Everyone wants peace and the tension that escalated in the borders through the ceasefire has ended and this is a welcome relief for the people who always wish peace.

"There should be no respite in the fight against terrorism and keeping that in mind for the overall peace and progress of the nation, we should move forward."

The CPI-M Politburo also issued a statement welcoming the announcement of the ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbouring nations.

Vijayan, further said: "Now that the tension has eased, the fourth anniversary celebrations of the Left government that was postponed, will now go forward as planned earlier. All the programmes that has been planned will recommence from Tuesday."

On Saturday, the office of Vijayan was engaged in constant touch with worried Kerala students in the border states of Punjab, Kashmir, Rajasthan and Gujarat on their repatriation.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan apprised Vijayan of the seriousness about how students in these states and their family members back in Kerala were worried.

His office was in touch with the authorities at the Kerala House in Delhi and on Friday night about 50 students from Punjab and Kashmir had arrived in Delhi and was put up there.

The Kerala House authorities had on Saturday managed to speak to railway authorities and was able to secure tickets for many students to commence their journey to Kerala .

Vijayan on Thursday opened two control rooms in the state capital city for all the needy to contact for their needs.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, AICC general secretary and Alappuzha Lok Sabha member K.C. Venugopal, spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah who assured him that his government will make all efforts to see the safe transfer of Kerala students in his state to Delhi.

Now, with the tension gradually easing off, these students are expected to return to their respective colleges in the four states, sources said.

--IANS

sg/pgh