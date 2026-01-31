Kerala: Chennithala seeks CPI(M) action against jailed Padmakumar in Sabarimala gold theft case​

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 31 (IANS) Congress Working Committee member and senior legislator Ramesh Chennithala has called on the CPI(M) to expel former MLA A. Padmakumar, who is in judicial custody in the Sabarimala gold theft case.

Read More

In an open letter to CPI(M) national general secretary M.A. Baby, Chennithala stated that Padmakumar’s continued membership raises concerns, especially given court findings linking him to the alleged conspiracy.

Padmakumar, a long-standing member of the CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district committee and former MLA, was arrested on November 20, 2025, by the Special Investigation Team probing the Sabarimala temple gold theft.

He is the eighth accused in the case and has been in custody for more than two months.

His bail applications have been repeatedly denied by the courts.

Chennithala dismissed the CPI(M)’s position that disciplinary action was withheld because charges against Padmakumar were unclear.

He referenced a January 2026 order from the Kollam Vigilance Court, which denied Padmakumar anticipatory bail and detailed his alleged involvement in the crime. Chennithala pointed out that the Travancore Devaswom Manual strictly prohibits sacred temple ornaments from being taken outside the temple premises.

The court found that the decision to transfer Lord Ayyappa’s sacred ornaments to a private individual was made at a Devaswom Board meeting on July 5, 2019, chaired by Padmakumar. The court observed this, indicating prima facie involvement in a criminal conspiracy.

The court further noted that the ornaments were falsely described as copper sheets to enable their removal, in clear violation of established rules.

Chennithala stated that despite these clear judicial observations, the CPI(M) has failed to act, causing confusion and concern in Kerala.

​He also referred to allegations that the CPI(M) had collected Rs 10 crore under Padmakumar’s leadership during the last Lok Sabha election and that the party feared disclosure of details if disciplinary action was initiated.

The Congress leader said this allegation appears credible given the circumstances. Chennithala urged the CPI(M) leadership to respect the religious sentiments of millions of devotees and expel Padmakumar without delay.

--IANS

sg/dan

​

​