Kerala Cabinet approves Bill to revive traditional agrarian festivals

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 13 ( IANS) In a significant move aimed at reviving Kerala’s rural traditions, the special Cabinet meeting held on Saturday has approved the introduction of a Bill to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, paving the way for the conduct of traditional agrarian festivals such as Kalapoot, Kannupoot, Maramadi, and Pothottam.

These cultural events, which were once an integral part of the state’s agricultural life and festive celebrations, had been banned under the central law on grounds of animal cruelty.

However, farmers and cultural groups have for long demanded their revival, arguing that the festivals are deeply rooted in Kerala’s agrarian heritage and should not be equated with cruelty.

The approved Bill will now be presented in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

If passed, it will require the assent of the President of India, as the matter falls under the Concurrent List.

Only then will the amendment come into effect, allowing the festivals to be legally held in the state.

Officials pointed out that the move follows the model adopted by Tamil Nadu, which successfully legalised Jallikattu—a traditional bull-taming sport—through a similar amendment to the central Act.

That precedent is now seen as paving the way for Kerala to bring back its own long-celebrated agrarian customs.

Proponents argue that the revival of these events will not only restore a sense of cultural pride among rural communities but also help preserve Kerala’s traditional identity.

For generations, these festivals have been part of our agricultural rhythm.

They represent a bond between farmers, animals, and the land.

However, animal rights activists are expected to raise objections, citing concerns over cruelty and exploitation.

The government has indicated that strict guidelines and regulatory mechanisms will accompany the revival to ensure welfare safeguards.

By initiating this legislative step, the Kerala government has signaled its intent to balance cultural heritage with modern regulatory concerns, marking the beginning of what could be the end of a decades-long ban.

