Kerala Budget: Welfare, health cover and education take centre stage

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 29 (IANS) State Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Thursday presented his sixth consecutive budget of the LDF government in the Kerala Assembly, opting for a full budget despite Assembly elections being scheduled later this year, when conventionally a vote-on-account is presented.

The final budget of the second-term Pinarayi Vijayan government places strong emphasis on social security, healthcare, education and inclusive welfare measures, with a series of announcements aimed at students, workers and vulnerable sections.

One of the key highlights is the introduction of accident insurance for students from Classes 1 to 12.

The Finance Minister said the scheme would cost Rs 15 crore annually, which has been fully provided for in the budget.

In a major step for higher education, the government also announced free undergraduate education for Arts and Science students in the state, extending Kerala’s free education framework beyond Class 12 for the first time.

Healthcare received significant attention with the announcement of 'Medisep 2.0', an upgraded version of the state’s flagship health insurance scheme for government employees, to be launched from February 1.

The revamped scheme will offer enhanced benefits and wider hospital coverage.

Similar insurance coverage on the Medisep model will be extended to pensioners, as well as employees of public sector undertakings and cooperative institutions.

In a major public health intervention, the Finance Minister announced that victims of road accidents will be provided free treatment for the first five days under the newly introduced “Life Saver” project.

The scheme will be implemented in government hospitals and selected private hospitals, with an allocation of Rs 15 crore.

The budget also announced a new health insurance scheme for families not covered under the Karunya health scheme, with Rs 50 crore earmarked for the initiative.

ASHA workers received relief with an increase of Rs 1,000 in their monthly honorarium.

Addressing concerns raised by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), particularly among religious minorities, the government announced the introduction of a Nativity Card, supported by new legislation.

An allocation of Rs 10 crore has been made to promote religious and communal harmony.

Taken together, the budget underscores the LDF government’s continued focus on welfare-led governance, healthcare expansion and educational access, while signalling its intent to carry forward flagship social sector initiatives into the final year of its second term.

