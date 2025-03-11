Kerala: Body of Anil Thomas Gabriel Pereira, killed at Jordan-Israel Border, laid to rest

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 11 (ANI) - The mortal remains of Anil Thomas Gabriel Pereira (42) a native of Thumba who was shot dead at the Jordan-Israel border, were brought home and laid to rest. His body was received by relatives.

Many people gathered at his residence to pay their final respects. The last rites were conducted at the St.John the Baptist Church, Thumba.

Thomas Gabriel was shot dead by the Jordanian army on February 10 while attempting to cross the Jordan-Israel border.

Gabriel, had travelled to Jordan on a tourist visa. He was accompanied by 43-year-old Edison, who was injured by a bullet during the incident. His family is now seeking financial assistance from the Indian mission

According to the Indian Embassy, Jordanian forces stopped four individuals in the Karak region and opened fire. Thomas was shot in the head and died instantly, while his relative Edison sustained a bullet injury to his leg.

A relative of Thomas Gabriel Periera said, " My relative's son is in London and he is the one who called and informed me about this incident. We don't know what happened exactly. He left from here on 5th (February). On 9th (February), my sister received a call, it was just for 2 minutes. He just asked to pray for him and cut the call. Then we received an email and we got to know that he died after he was shot in the head and his body is lying at a government hospital there. He once worked in Kuwait for 5 years...he didn't say anything to his wife and anyone, he left silently. He called once he reached there and then only he told where he went to."

Thomas Gabriel Periera's wife said," The last time I received a call, he only spoke to me for 2 minutes. He just asked me to pray for him".

Adoor Prakash, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Attingal, Kerala wrote a letter to EAM S Jaishanker asking the External Affairs ministry to assist the family in bringing the mortal remains of Gabirel home.

On March 2, sources in the External Affairs ministry informed that Thomas Gabriel was shot and killed at by the Jordanian security when he was allegedly trying to cross over into another country illegally, (ANI)

