Kerala BJP says state now aligns with National Education Policy

Kozhikode, Oct 25 (IANS) Former state unit BJP president K. Surendran on Saturday said that Kerala has finally adopted the correct stance on the National Education Policy (NEP), a position the BJP has long advocated.

Surendran noted that both the state government and a few Congress-ruled states have acknowledged that the BJP’s position was right, even as implementation lagged over the past four years.

He criticised the delay in rolling out NEP initiatives, pointing out that hundreds of thousands of students missed the benefits of the policy’s modern educational programs.

Surendran urged the government to implement the NEP this academic year itself without further delays, stressing that children should not be inconvenienced.

He added that the Left Front, by creating unnecessary controversies, had misled the public and is largely responsible for the current debates surrounding education reforms.

Welcoming the Education Minister’s admission that there was no flaw in the NEP and that he had revised his earlier stance, Surendran called for an apology to the public for the prolonged inaction.

He described the CPI(M)’s claim that the PM-SHRI program is merely a tool to “earn cash” and that policies would not be implemented as “laughable,” emphasizing that directives from the Central Government would be implemented in Kerala as in other states.

Surendran further highlighted that curriculum reform falls under concurrent subjects, allowing both the Centre and the state to intervene.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government would correct the historical narratives neglected by Congress, encouraging students to learn about figures such as Veer Savarkar, Dr. Hedgewar, and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

He also took pot shots at the CPI, noting that “the CPI may bark, but it won’t bite.” Surendran pointed out that CPI claims, including opposition to Maoist hunts and ration reforms, have not materialized, and even their ministers did not resign over controversial issues like the One India One Ration Card scheme.

According to Surendran, the ongoing debates show that both the Left and Congress in Kerala are trying to mislead the public instead of focusing on practical implementation of education reforms.

