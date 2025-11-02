Kerala BJP leaders rush to pacify former spokesperson after allegations of 'abandoning' workers

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala has been thrown into turmoil after its former spokesperson, M. S. Kumar, made explosive allegations linking internal financial irregularities within the party to the death of Thiruvananthapuram unit secretary and councillor K. Anilkumar.

Following his revelations, senior BJP state leaders are reportedly reaching out to Kumar in an attempt to pacify him and prevent further embarrassment to the party.

In a detailed Facebook post, Kumar claimed that large-scale financial mismanagement and lack of accountability had driven party workers like Anilkumar into severe distress. “In the cooperative I’m part of, nearly 70 per cent of the borrowers are from my own party, and among those who haven’t repaid, 90 per cent are also from the same party,” he wrote.

Anilkumar, 58, who managed a cooperative society at Valiyasala, was found hanging in his ward office at Thirumala on September 20. Police said the suicide note did not contain direct political accusations, but admitted that he had been under intense pressure from depositors demanding repayment.

His death sparked a political controversy, with the CPI(M) holding the BJP morally accountable.

Kumar alleged that many of the defaulters were senior office-bearers, cell convenors, and even recent entrants who had joined the BJP after forging ties with the central leadership.

“I pleaded with them several times, but nothing changed. So, I will soon reveal their names and the amounts they owe,” he said. Describing Anilkumar as a “sincere politician with immense potential,” Kumar said financial betrayal within the system drove him to despair.

“He could have gone far in politics, but his involvement in the cooperative sector and the burden of others’ debts destroyed him. I know his agony — because I’m going through the same.” Kumar also blamed the media for worsening the crisis.

“A few people spread false news that our society had collapsed. Borrowers stopped repayments, depositors rushed to withdraw funds, and those whom Anil trusted abandoned him,” he wrote. Hitting out at political hypocrisy, Kumar remarked, “Real political commitment isn’t about paying floral tributes after death — it’s about repaying the loans you took.”

Sources said state BJP leaders have begun private talks with Kumar to dissuade him from releasing the names of alleged defaulters. However, the party has not yet issued an official statement on the matter.

