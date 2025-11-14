Kerala BJP hails NDA’s Bihar performance; Cong calls result 'Election Commission's victory'

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 14 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister of State V. Muraleedharan on Thursday hailed the NDA’s convincing performance in the Bihar Assembly elections, attributing the outcome to “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concerted efforts to take India forward through correct policies and programmes.” However, the Congress stated that it was “the Election Commission that won the Bihar polls for them.”

Muraleedharan said the verdict had exposed the weakness of the Congress, which, according to him, has been “decimated” despite its aggressive campaign rhetoric.

Pointing to the Left’s poor performance, Muraleedharan remarked that the CPI(M) had secured only a single lead and that, too, due to the backing of the CPI(ML).

The sweeping win in Bihar, he said, would significantly energise the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming local body polls in Kerala.

“This victory will give a huge boost to the BJP in Kerala,” he added.

However, the Congress dismissed Muraleedharan’s claims, with senior legislator Ramesh Chennithala stating that the NDA had not truly won the election.

Instead, he charged that it was “the Election Commission that won the election for them.”

Speaking to reporters in Kerala, Chennithala said democracy in India was “in grave danger,” insisting that what transpired earlier in Maharashtra and Haryana had now been repeated in Bihar.

He urged all political parties to introspect on what he described as a deepening erosion of democratic norms.

As counting continues for the Bihar Assembly elections, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla credited early results to what he called a strong pro-incumbency wave in favour of the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Poonawala said, “If the government in Bihar is being returned, it reflects a decisive pro-incumbency factor under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi for the NDA, which we have been witnessing repeatedly since 2014. Prime Minister Modi has now formed his government three times at the Centre."

He noted that Bihar’s early numbers once again point to the electorate endorsing continuity, stability, and what the party calls a strong development model.

Additionally, early trends also show the BJP emerging as the largest party in the Bihar Assembly elections, currently leading in 85 out of the 243 seats.

As of 1.30 p.m., the BJP was ahead in 90 seats, confirming its position as the single-largest party, while the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) was leading in 81 seats.

