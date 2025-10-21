Kerala BJP delegation meets President Murmu, apprises of Sabarimala gold scam

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 21 (IANS) A delegation led by Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar met with President Droupadi Murmu and apprised her of public concerns regarding various issues, including the alleged gold misappropriation at the Sabarimala temple.

The meeting took place at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday night.

Earlier, on Tuesday, President Murmu arrived in the state capital for a four-day visit to Kerala, which includes a pilgrimage to Sabarimala temple and a series of official engagements.

She was received at the airport by Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and senior officials.

From the airport, President Murmu drove to the Raj Bhavan, where she will stay during her visit.

The BJP delegation apprised President Murmu of public concerns over several issues, including the alleged gold misappropriation at the Sabarimala temple.

Along with Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the delegation comprised former Governor and BJP National Executive member Kummanam Rajasekharan, former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan, former State BJP President K. Surendran, State BJP General Secretary S. Suresh, and former DGP and State BJP Vice-President R. Sreelekha.

The delegation also presented President Murmu with a replica of the Anantha Padmanabhaswamy temple, symbolising Kerala's spiritual heritage.

On Wednesday, President Murmu will travel by Air Force helicopter to Nilakkal, arriving around 10:20 a.m., and then proceed by road to Pamba.

After performing rituals at the Pamba Ganapathi Temple, she will ascend the Sabarimala hill in a special Gurkha jeep, accompanied by Governor Arlekar and her wife.

She is expected to reach Sannidhanam by Wednesday noon for darshan and will later stay at the Devaswom Guest House.

Following her return, the Governor will host a dinner reception in her honour.

During the remainder of her visit, President Murmu will unveil a statue of former President K.R. Narayanan, attend centenary events at Sivagiri and St. Teresa's College, and inaugurate the Platinum Jubilee of St. Thomas College at Palai, before returning to Delhi on Friday.

