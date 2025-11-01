Kerala BJP credits PM Modi-led govt for ensuring no starvation deaths in state

Kochi, Nov 1 (IANS) Former Kerala BJP state president K. Surendran on Saturday credited the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for ensuring that the state does not witness any starvation deaths.

Earlier in the day, during a one-day special session of the Kerala Assembly convened solely for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to declare that his government has eradicated extreme poverty, the Congress-led UDF opposition walked out of the House, terming the session "nothing but a sham".

Surendran alleged that the Vijayan government’s claims of eradicating extreme poverty were nothing more than a public relations exercise.

He said all major welfare programmes that have benefited the poor -- including free ration distribution under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana, toilet construction, and drinking water supply through the Jal Jeevan Mission -- were entirely funded and implemented by the Central government.

“The Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) has stalled only because the Kerala government failed to release its share for nearly seven lakh houses,” Surendran pointed out.

He added that several other Central schemes have also suffered due to the state government’s reluctance to provide its matching funds.

“Kerala has not renewed its contract under the Urban PMAY scheme, nor has it earmarked funds for the Jal Jeevan Mission. The Chief Minister must explain what the state has done from its own treasury to free people from poverty,” Surendran said.

According to him, a majority of the 60,000 families identified as extremely poor by the state are CPI(M) supporters, while thousands still live under tarpaulin sheets without proper housing.

“No other state in India is conducting such a deceptive programme in the name of eradicating extreme poverty,” he alleged.

Surendran said the Central government has been making massive efforts to lift people out of poverty across India and accused the Kerala government of spreading false narratives.

“Just like the exaggerated claim of being a fully electrified state, this is another publicity stunt,” he remarked.

He also alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan government has been deliberately blocking the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, under which the PM Modi-led government provides coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family.

--IANS

sg/pgh