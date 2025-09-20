Kerala BJP Councilor K. Anilkumar's suicide note blames isolation, financial crisis

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 20 (IANS) Thirumala ward councilor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and BJP leader K. Anilkumar was found hanging in his office on Saturday.

A suicide note recovered from the spot reveals that he felt abandoned during a severe financial crisis despite having helped many during his lifetime.

Anilkumar, who also headed the Valyashala Farm Tour Society, wrote that the cooperative had debts of around Rs 6 crore but assets worth Rs 11 crore.

He urged that these assets be used to repay investors and appealed that his family not be blamed.

He also thanked everyone who had supported him.

The note reportedly contained criticism of BJP leadership, alleging that the party did not stand by him when the society faced financial difficulties.

He clarified that neither he nor his family had taken any money for personal use.

A prominent BJP face in the capital, Anilkumar had led several agitations at the corporation and district levels.

His sudden death has shocked the local political scene.

However BJP city president Karamana Jayan admitted that the cooperative society was under stress but denied any misappropriation and the party was with the deceased.

Meanwhile, trouble broke out when the local BJP supporters got into a tiff with the media personnel who had come to report the incident.

Objections were raised by the local BJP workers and seen engaged in a tiff with the media personnel.

The media people came under duress and their equipment was also targeted by the BJP workers.

The suicide incident has shocked the BJP leadership as in the 101 member Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the BJP is the leading opposition party and with the soon to be held local body polls in the state, the state leadership is expecting that they will be able to gain control of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

The BJP has been accusing the ruling CPI-M in the Corporation of indulging in widespread alleged corrupt deals.

--IANS

sg/pgh