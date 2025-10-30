Kerala BJP chief Chandrasekhar files Rs 100 crore defamation suit against TV channel Reporter

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 30 (IANS) Kerala BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar has filed a Rs 100-crore defamation suit against TV channel Reporter, alleging that the channel broadcast a series of false and defamatory reports linking him to a controversial land deal.

The case has been filed against nine individuals, including the channel’s owner Anto Augustine and others, all of whom are frontline journalists.

The suit was lodged through Mumbai-based law firm RHP Partners.

According to the complaint, the Kochi headquartered Reporter TV repeatedly aired fabricated news items connecting Chandrasekhar to a land transaction involving a company named BPL, despite the fact that he has no association with the firm.

The reports, the notice said, were aimed at maligning his reputation and misusing his position as BJP State President.

The legal notice also demanded that the channel withdraw the false stories and issue a public apology within seven days, failing which further legal action would follow.

BPL Limited, meanwhile, issued a clarification dismissing the allegations as “entirely baseless and factually incorrect.”

The company pointed out that the charge of irregularities in the allotment of industrial land had been raised earlier and dismissed by the Supreme Court in 2003.

“The current allegations are untrue and have no legal validity,” BPL said in a statement.

Chandrasekhar’s move marks one of the largest defamation claims filed by a political leader in Kerala in recent years.

It also comes amid a wider debate over accountability and ethics in regional television journalism.

The BJP leader maintained that he would not tolerate attempts to spread misinformation or damage his personal and political reputation through fabricated media campaigns.

Chandrasekhar a former Union Minister of State fought a tight electoral battle against three time sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat at the last year’s general election.

However Tharoor scrapped through with a slender margin of around 15,000 votes down from the nearly one lakh votes margin he had at the 2019 polls.

Since then the stock of Chandrasekhar rose hugely in the party and was a surprise choice as president of the state unit.

