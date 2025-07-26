Kerala ASHA workers to continue protest, demand CM Vijayan match Centre’s support

Thiruvananthapuram, July 26 (IANS) Even as the Centre announced a hike in the fixed monthly incentive for ASHA workers from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500, the protesting workers in Kerala have vowed to continue their agitation until the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government steps up with matching support.

On the 168th day of their ongoing protest outside the State Secretariat, ASHA workers expressed gratitude to the Centre but insisted that the state government must now fulfil its responsibilities.

Mini, the leader of the protesting ASHA workers, said on Saturday, “We welcome the Centre’s decision, but now the ball is in Chief Minister Vijayan’s court. We will not end our protest until the state government delivers justice.”

She noted that the workers had organised two marches to Parliament to highlight their plight, and received support from Kerala MPs across party lines, including Congress and BJP, who raised the issue in Parliament.

On Friday, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav informed Kerala MP N.K. Premachandran said that the Centre had approved the incentive hike. Additionally, the one-time retirement benefit for ASHA workers completing 10 years of service has been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000.

“Now that the Centre has fulfilled its part, the state government must act too. The claim that Kerala’s financial position is weak is misleading. It is the state government that assigns us most of the work, and we carry it out diligently. The onus is on them to respond,” Mini added.

Despite four rounds of conciliation talks with the Vijayan government and a separate meeting with State Health Minister Veena George, the deadlock remains unresolved.

