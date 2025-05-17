Kerala aims for humane and inclusive scientific growth: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, May 17 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the state is committed to ensuring that scientific and technological progress is rooted in humanitarian values.

He said this while delivering the inaugural address at a special interaction session with professionals held, here at the members' lounge in the State Legislative Assembly complex.

This special meeting with invited professionals is being held as part of the fourth anniversary of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government’s fourth anniversary.

He has been touring all the 14 districts of the state as part of the celebrations.

Saturday’s meeting was held under the banner ‘Professional Connect’ by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), which saw about 600 professionals from across the state.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state government will step up its support for scientific research and is actively exploring public-private partnerships in this sector.

“The Union Government has significantly slashed funding for scientific research. This is an unfortunate move, as research is crucial not only for generating new knowledge but also for advancing society,” said Vijayan. He also raised concerns over the rising influence of superstition in society.

“It is alarming that even those holding constitutional positions are promoting unscientific beliefs. We have witnessed unscientific claims being made even at forums like the Indian Science Congress. In this context, professionals must step in to raise public awareness against such misinformation,” added Vijayan.

“Nava Kerala is not a distant dream – it is something we are working to realize here and now,” the Chief Minister added in his concluding remarks. Dr. V.K. Ramachandran, Vice Chairman of the State Planning Board, who delivered the keynote address, stated that no other state in India facilitates public participation in policymaking in this manner.

The insights and suggestions raised during the dialogue will be compiled into a report and submitted to the state government for further action.

--IANS

sg/pgh