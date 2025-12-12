Kerala actress assault case: Court sentences all six convicts to 20-year RI

Kochi Dec 12 (IANS) The sensational 2017 actress assault case reached a decisive point on Friday as the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court sentenced all six convicts to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, ruling that the prosecution had proved charges including kidnapping with intent to commit rape (IPC 366), criminal conspiracy (IPC 120B), and gang rape (IPC 376D).

The court delivered the judgment at 4.45 p.m., and each of the accused has been asked to remit a fine of Rs 50,000.

The court said the jail term of the convicts as under-trial prisoners would be deducted from the 20 years that had been announced.

Earlier in the day, Judge Honey M. Varghese held that the crime was executed with a clear intent to violate the survivor’s dignity and that conspiracy made each participant equally responsible.

“The real culprit is Pulsar Suni. The others were part of the crime,” the court observed, adding that the assault reflected a complete disregard for the survivor’s helplessness.

The sentencing came hours after an emotionally charged hearing in which the convicts made last-minute pleas for leniency.

Brought to court around 11:30 a.m., they cited family hardships, personal responsibilities and alleged innocence in desperate attempts to soften the impending punishment.

First accused Pulsar Suni, identified as the mastermind behind the attack, told the court that he alone is responsible for the care of his mother.

He remained expressionless as he made his submission.

The second accused, Martin, broke down repeatedly, insisting he had committed no crime.

“I have been in jail for a mistake I never made. Please give me a lighter sentence,” he pleaded, reminding the court that he was the first to be arrested.

Third accused Manikandan sought compassion, saying he had never knowingly committed any wrongdoing and had a wife, daughter and son depending on him.

Fourth accused Vijeesh requested a reduced sentence based on his family background and asked to be lodged in Kannur jail, citing his Thalassery roots.

The fifth accused, Vadival Salim, claimed innocence and said he has a wife and a three-year-old daughter.

Sixth accused Pradeep, speaking in tears, also sought mercy from the court.

After listening to their submissions, the judge noted that punishment must be proportionate to involvement but emphasised that once conspiracy is established, responsibility is collective.

The proceedings began with Judge Varghese issuing a strict warning to the media against any conduct that could undermine the dignity of the court.

Friday’s sentencing applies to the six found guilty earlier this year.

Actor Dileep, the eighth accused, was discharged along with three others.

He approached the court on Friday seeking the return of his passport, which has remained in custody since his 2017 arrest and nearly three-month detention.

--IANS

sg/uk