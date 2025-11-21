Kerala: 1.64 lakh nominations filed for two-phase local body elections

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 21 (IANS) A total of 1,64,427 nomination papers were filed across the state, reflecting spirited political participation at the two-phased local body elections in Kerala.

The submission of nomination papers concluded on Friday evening, marking a crucial milestone in the state's electoral calendar.

This election will cover 23,576 wards and divisions, making it one of the largest democratic exercises at the grassroots level.

Malappuram district topped the chart with 19,959 nominations, while Wayanad recorded the lowest at 5,227.

In all, 1,08,580 candidates are in the fray, including a majority of 57,227 women, 51,352 men, and one transgender candidate, signalling a steadily shifting demographic in electoral representation.

Kerala will go to polls in two phases to elect representatives to municipal corporations, municipalities, gram panchayats, block panchayats and district panchayats.

Seven southern and central districts—Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam and Ernakulam—will vote on December 9, while seven northern districts—Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod—will cast their votes on December 11.

Votes will be counted and results declared on December 13, paving the way for the formation of new local bodies.

According to the voters list published by the State Election Commission on October 25, Kerala has 2.84 crore registered voters, who will decide the fate of candidates representing national, regional and independent platforms.

As per the election schedule, scrutiny of nominations will take place on November 22, followed by the final date for withdrawal of candidature on November 24.

With a high number of women contestants and enthusiastic electoral participation across districts, this year's polls are expected to be closely contested, offering new insights into political shifts and grassroots governance priorities in Kerala.

Incidentally, all across the state, it is going to be a triangular contest with the ruling CPI-M-led Left, the Congress-led UDF, and the BJP-led NDA fighting it out for honours ahead of the grand final- the assembly polls in April/May next year.

