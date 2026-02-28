Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan pilots Tamil as medium of instruction in select schools in TN

Chennai, Feb 28 (IANS) In a significant development for regional language advocates in Tamil Nadu, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), on Saturday, decided to introduce Tamil as a medium of instruction in select Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) on a pilot basis.

The move marks the first formal step by the Central school system towards accommodating a regional language as a primary mode of teaching within its framework.

The decision was communicated by R. Senthil Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of KVS's Chennai Region, in response to a representation submitted by Coimbatore-based activist V. Eswaran on January 28, 2026.

Eswaran had sought the introduction of Tamil as a medium of instruction at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sowripalayam at Coimbatore.

The official response, dated February 23, 2026, confirmed that the organisation is exploring the proposal through a pilot initiative.

In his communication, the Deputy Commissioner said that Kendriya Vidyalayas are classified as "special category schools" under Section 2(p) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

These institutions were originally established to serve the educational needs of children of transferable Central government and defence personnel, ensuring continuity in schooling even when families are relocated mid-academic year.

Given this unique mandate, Kendriya Vidyalayas function under policies framed by the Central government, and admissions are governed by guidelines periodically issued by KVS within the RTE framework.

While maintaining this special status, the Sangathan has now initiated steps to identify specific schools where Tamil can be introduced as a medium of instruction on an experimental basis.

The communication also said that a broader decision on introducing regional languages as mediums of instruction in other Kendriya Vidyalayas would be taken after assessing the outcome and evaluation of the pilot programme.

Reacting to the development, Eswaran described the decision as a "major breakthrough" in a long-standing effort to secure greater space for Tamil within the Kendriya Vidyalaya system.

He said that several KVs in Tamil Nadu do not consistently offer Tamil even as an additional subject, often citing a shortage of qualified faculty.

As a result, many students complete their schooling without adequate exposure to the state's official language.

He expressed hope that the pilot initiative would pave the way for wider adoption of regional languages in the Central school network.

