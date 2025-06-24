Kejriwal trying to run Punjab like ‘East India Company’: Akali Dal

Chandigarh, June 24 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government’s move to clandestinely recruit 22 outsiders in the Punjab Development Commission to run 10 key state departments, asserting that AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal is trying to run the state like the East India Company.

In a statement, SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal said not only was the AAP high command taking over the entire governance by formation of this illegal and unconstitutional Punjab Development Commission (PDC) but was also plundering Punjab’s treasury by hiring outsiders at salaries ranging from Rs 3.30 lakh per month for advisors to Rs 2.65 lakh per month for digital and communication officers.

He said that these departments are Agriculture, Jobs, Economy, Education and Skilling, Health and Social Welfare, Power, Infrastructure, Culture and Tourism, State Finances, Governance and Monitoring Evaluation and Learning.

He said that shockingly, the notification omitted any requirement for Punjabi proficiency or preference for Punjabis, “clearing the path for recruitment of AAP cronies.”

He said this was the same pattern of Delhi-based appointments of Punjab Chief Minister’s advisors and chairpersons of corporations and boards, all loyal to AAP convener Kejriwal and his loyalist Manish Sisodia.

Badal said “puppet” Chief Minister Mann, who had already been stripped of all authority with key powers being transferred to the Chief Secretary, had completely surrendered Punjab to looters.

“It is high time for Bhagwant Mann to step down or get ready to face strong protests, as in the name of Rangla Punjab, he is turning the state into ‘kangla’ (bankrupt) Punjab,” Badal said.

He said Punjabis were watching every such move of Delhi-based people who were acting as officials of the ‘East India Company’ and would give them a befitting reply in the 2027 elections.

--IANS

vg/dan