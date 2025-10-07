‘Kejriwal moves into one-acre govt bungalow after losing Sheeshmahal': Delhi BJP

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday stated that the people of Delhi and the country witnessed former CM Arvind Kejriwal completely abandoning the political ideals he had showcased during the India Against Corruption movement and the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections.

“Scandals such as the liquor scam and others set the stage for the downfall of the Kejriwal government. However, the biggest role in this was played by the illegal and unethical construction of the lavish “Sheeshmahal” bungalow during the COVID period,” he said.

Raising questions over the construction of the Sheeshmahal and the liquor scam, he said, “Is this the same Arvind Kejriwal who, before the 2013 elections, had submitted an affidavit promising not to take a government bungalow or car if elected, and had declared that any MLA or minister accused of corruption would be removed from the Assembly?”

He further said that, troubled by the Sheeshmahal and the liquor scam, the people of Delhi ousted Kejriwal from power on February 8, 2025.

“But ironically, just eight months after being evicted from the Sheeshmahal, on October 7, Kejriwal used his position as the AAP chief to get one of Delhi’s largest government bungalows at 95 Lodhi Estate allocated to himself,” he emphasised.

Targeting Kejriwal for “finally fulfilling his stubborn desire by taking over a one-acre government bungalow”, Sachdeva pointed out that, “in doing so, he has also lost whatever little political credibility he had left in the eyes of the public.”

“The people of Delhi and the nation are stunned to see that the same Kejriwal who, in 2013, had promised in an affidavit not to accept a government house, is now so obsessed with bungalows that he filed an affidavit in court claiming to be the AAP chief to secure a mansion larger than an acre,” he stressed.

The Delhi BJP President said that while the Sheeshmahal led to Kejriwal’s removal from Delhi’s power, acquiring a bungalow like 95 Lodhi Estate may now lead to his party losing its national party status.

--IANS

sas/dan