Kejriwal delivered zero development: Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday hit out at AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal for his failed governance model, castigating the former Delhi chief minister’s bid to project himself as a clean and good administrator after the recent court reprieve in the liquor policy case.

“The 11-year tenure of Arvind Kejriwal was identified with zero development, corruption, scams, and the ‘Sheesh Mahal’, whereas the one year of the BJP government has been marked by change and development,” said Sachdeva.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s rally at the Jantar Mantar, the Delhi BJP President said, “The problem with Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party is that the moment they get a little political space, they begin making political statements blaming the BJP for issues ranging from Delhi to Punjab, Gujarat, Goa, and even Israel and America.”

Sachdeva said that Kejriwal’s difficulty is that he had the opportunity to govern Delhi for 11 years and has now been running the government in Punjab for over three years, yet has delivered zero development in either place.

“However, instead of addressing this, he seeks to question the one-year-old Delhi government and demands answers from the BJP governments in Gujarat and Goa despite being repeatedly rejected there,” he added.

The Delhi BJP President said that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has set a unique example nationwide by presenting her one-year report card before the people in all seven parliamentary constituencies within seven days.

Sachdeva said that the Rekha Gupta government, through the Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board, Flood Control Department, and Transport Department, has undertaken development works worth thousands of crores.

“In addition, by allocating Rs 100 crore in separate development funds to each Assembly constituency, the government has provided new development opportunities to public representatives,” he said.

He added that Kejriwal’s 11-year tenure was marked by zero development, corruption, scams, and the “Sheesh Mahal,” whereas the BJP government’s one year has been characterised by change and development.

“With nearly Rs 1 lakh crore worth of new schemes, new STPs, a new sewer master plan, initial steps towards cleaning the Yamuna, improved roads, new buses, and citizen-oriented house tax and Jal Board schemes, significant progress has been made,” he said.

Earlier, addressing AAP workers from several states, including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, Kejriwal said that the BJP government has ruined the country.

“Today, the roads and sewers are in ruins. The airlines sector is in bad shape, the railway sector is in bad shape, and even the air is poisonous,” he said, painting a grim picture of the banking, education and health sectors as well.

Kejriwal stated that in the past four years, the people of Delhi have suffered due to conspiracies of the BJP. “They kept alleging that Kejriwal is corrupt, he swallowed Rs 100 crore,” he said, clarifying that there is no proof to blame him.

